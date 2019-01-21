Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt students make a happy home for Humane Animal Rescue residents

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 8:33 p.m.
Pitt students, volunteering at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End facility on Martin Luther King Day, take some time to play with Pepper the rabbit on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Submitted photo
Pitt students, volunteering at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End facility on Martin Luther King Day, take some time to play with Pepper the rabbit on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Pitt student volunteers decorate windows at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End facility on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, as part of a Martin Luther King Day service project.
Submitted photo
Pitt student volunteers decorate windows at the Humane Animal Rescue’s East End facility on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, as part of a Martin Luther King Day service project.
Above, Hawthorne, a 2-year-old pit bull mix at the Humane Animal Rescue facility in Homewood, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Submitted photo
Above, Hawthorne, a 2-year-old pit bull mix at the Humane Animal Rescue facility in Homewood, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Above, Pitt students decorate the windows at the Humane Animal Rescue facility in Homewood on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, part of a Martin Luther King Day service project.
Above, Pitt students decorate the windows at the Humane Animal Rescue facility in Homewood on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, part of a Martin Luther King Day service project.

Updated 4 hours ago

Humane Animal Rescue officials hosted nearly 30 student volunteers at their East Shelter for a “Day of Service” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The group of students was bussed to the Homewood shelter on Hamilton Avenue in the city’s East End, and spent hours decorating the windows of HAR’s kennels with artwork before taking some time to meet the animals.

Humane Animal Rescue’s East Shelter features “real-life rooms” that share windows into the adoption lobby, allowing the animals housed inside to interact with visitors both inside and outside the adoption floors.

Decorating the windows can help to provide much-needed enrichment and novel experiences to animals in shelter care, keeping them mentally fit and engaged in their surroundings, HAR officials said.

As the events wound down, students enjoyed the company of HAR’s Mini-Rex rabbit Pepper during a cage break in the multipurpose room.

To see HAR animals available for adoption, visit HumaneAnimalRescue.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me