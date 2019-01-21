Pitt students make a happy home for Humane Animal Rescue residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Humane Animal Rescue officials hosted nearly 30 student volunteers at their East Shelter for a “Day of Service” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The group of students was bussed to the Homewood shelter on Hamilton Avenue in the city’s East End, and spent hours decorating the windows of HAR’s kennels with artwork before taking some time to meet the animals.

Humane Animal Rescue’s East Shelter features “real-life rooms” that share windows into the adoption lobby, allowing the animals housed inside to interact with visitors both inside and outside the adoption floors.

Decorating the windows can help to provide much-needed enrichment and novel experiences to animals in shelter care, keeping them mentally fit and engaged in their surroundings, HAR officials said.

As the events wound down, students enjoyed the company of HAR’s Mini-Rex rabbit Pepper during a cage break in the multipurpose room.

