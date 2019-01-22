Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Redstone offers trip to see 'Hamilton' and the sights in Chicago

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 9:48 a.m.
Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare is planning a trip to Chicago to see “Hamilton.” Here, participants on a previous trip arrive at the CBIC Theater in Chicago to see the popular musical.
Updated 12 hours ago

Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare has a deal for people who didn’t score tickets for the Pittsburgh run of the hit musical “Hamilton,” along with a chance to spend some time in the Windy City.

“Because ‘Hamilton’ is in residence in Chicago for an extended run, the (CBIC Theater) makes a limited number of group tickets available to non-profits,” says Lisa Dormire, Redstone vice president for mission support. “This year we have 55 tickets available.”

The trip is scheduled for April 4-7.

Participants will depart from Redstone’s North Huntingdon campus at 4:30 p.m. on April 4 and travel to western Indiana for an overnight hotel stop, before continuing to Chicago the next morning.

The group will have first balcony seats for “Hamilton” on April 5, after having a buffet dinner at Giordano’s, a restaurant in Chicago’s central loop known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza.

April 6 will be a free day for trip-goers to explore the city. Redstone will provide information on museums, tours and other attractions.

Hotel accommodations will be at the La Quinta Hotel & Suites, also in the heart of Chicago’s tourist area and just blocks from the theater.

The trip includes motor coach transportation, one night hotel in Indiana, two nights hotel in Chicago, breakfast all three mornings, dinner on Friday evening, ticket for Hamilton (a $165 value) and driver gratuity.

Fee per person is $575 for double occupancy $525 for triple, $475 for quad or $775 for a single room. For more information or reservations, call Erin at 724-832-8401, ext. 370.

The trip is part of Redstone’s “Redstone Goes” trips and tours program, which offers day trips and some overnight trips each year. Participants generally include Redstone residents, employees, family members and community members, Dormire says.

“All are welcome to participate and modest proceeds benefit our Benevolent Care programs at Redstone,” she says.

Other overnight excursions planned for 2019 include a trip to the Lilac Festival on Michigan’s Mackinac Island in June and a fall trip to Nashville.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

