Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Traffic blocked on I-79 north after tractor trailer overturns

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 5:39 a.m.
An overturned tractor-trailer blocked northbound traffic on Interstate 79 on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
PennDOT
An overturned tractor-trailer blocked northbound traffic on Interstate 79 on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
An overturned tractor trailer blocked northbound traffic along I-79 on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
WPXI-TV Twitter
An overturned tractor trailer blocked northbound traffic along I-79 on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Updated 1 hour ago

Traffic was blocked along I-79 north early Wednesday after a tractor-trailer hauling soft drinks overturned between the Crafton and Coraopolis exits, officials said.

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. at mile marker 63.5.

At 9:15 a.m., traffic cameras showed traffic getting past the rolled over tractor-trailer in one lane. All lanes were open by 1:30 p.m.

State police tweeted that the left lane had been re-opened before 9:30 a.m. Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said the right lane was to remain closed for several hours.

“Expect further delays and slow moving traffic throughout the day,” police tweeted. “If able please continue to find alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Motorists were detoured westbound on I-376 to Business Loop 376 to University Boulevard to southbound Route 51 to the Sewickley Bridge to southbound Route 65 back to I-79.

Bondarenka said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me