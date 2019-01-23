Traffic blocked on I-79 north after tractor trailer overturns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Traffic was blocked along I-79 north early Wednesday after a tractor-trailer hauling soft drinks overturned between the Crafton and Coraopolis exits, officials said.

The crash was reported at 5 a.m. at mile marker 63.5.

At 9:15 a.m., traffic cameras showed traffic getting past the rolled over tractor-trailer in one lane. All lanes were open by 1:30 p.m.

State police tweeted that the left lane had been re-opened before 9:30 a.m. Trooper Melinda Bondarenka said the right lane was to remain closed for several hours.

“Expect further delays and slow moving traffic throughout the day,” police tweeted. “If able please continue to find alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Motorists were detoured westbound on I-376 to Business Loop 376 to University Boulevard to southbound Route 51 to the Sewickley Bridge to southbound Route 65 back to I-79.

Bondarenka said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

