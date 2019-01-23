Home Show & Business Expo slated for Block Northway in Ross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber will hold its second combined Home Show and Business Expo on Feb. 23 at The Block Northway.

Last year the chamber decided to open its annual business expo up to the general public and expand the offering by combining it with a home show.

The venue for the event, which was held for 10 years in local hotels when it was aimed strictly at businesses, also was moved to The Block Northway in Ross.

Like last year, this year’s event is expected to draw scores of vendors including home improvement, landscaping and personal service companies.

The chamber is still accepting applications from vendors interested in participating in the free expo, which is being sponsored by Baierl Automotive.

The expo and home show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Block Northway is located along McKnight Road in Ross.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.