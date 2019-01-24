Pittsburgh Police: Elderly man struck by hit-and-run driver in South Side Slopes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pedestrian believed to be in his 70s was in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, according to Pittsburgh police.

The incident happened at about 9:40 in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.

She said that “This is an apparent hit-and-run incident.”

George said that initial information indicates that the vehicle was traveling inbound when the elderly victim walked into the street and was hit. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident, vehicle or its driver should contact Pittsburgh police by calling 911.

