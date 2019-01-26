Verona man fatally shot outside of Penn Hills lounge
A Verona man was fatally shot outside of a Penn Hills lounge early Saturday, according to Allegheny County police.
Authorities were called at 1:03 a.m. to the parking lot of The Lounge on Verona for a report of numerous shots fired, according to a news release. Paul McMillan, 48, was found inside his vehicle at the establishment along Verona Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
McMillan was taken to UPMC Presbyterian where he later died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.
County detectives learned the victim was shot as he left the parking lot in his vehicle after getting into a fight with another man inside the lounge, the release stated.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. Police can also be reached on their social media channels.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.