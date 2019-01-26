Parkway East open again after double-fatal accident closed it for hours Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men died Saturday when they either fell or jumped from the Parkway East near Oakland during a traffic crash, plummeting to Second Avenue below where they were run over by a passing car, police said.

The incident shortly before 4 p.m. involved three vehicles on the Parkway and one on Second Avenue, according to state Trooper Melinda Bondarenka.

A disabled car was stopped in the right eastbound lane, police believe, and a second car was stopped behind it lending assistance.

Two men – one from each car – were outside, Bondarenka said.

A third vehicle hit one of the stopped cars, which swung around and hit the disabled car before ending up in the left lane.

“Two individuals were outside the vehicles — we believe they were between the two vehicles,” Bondarenka said. “A vehicle traveling I-376 eastbound struck that second vehicle. At this time, we don’t know if one of the vehicles struck the males or if they jumped off to avoid being struck.”

There is a narrow shoulder, about 1 foot wide, on that portion of the parkway.

The men fell about 30 to 35 feet and were both run over by the same car on Second Avenue, she said. The female driver of that car — the sole occupant — was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

A woman and child in the disabled car were not injured. No passengers were in the second or third vehicles.

Bondarenka said she could not release the names of the men killed until next of kin have been notified.

The Parkway East reopened about 8:10 p.m., according to a PennDOT tweet. Second Avenue opened at about 8:40 p.m.

Bondarenka said drivers who have car troubles are urged to get off of the highway if they can. If not, they should turn on their hazard lights, stay in the vehicle and call for help.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.