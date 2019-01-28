Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mon Wharf reopens after weekend shutdown

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 5:51 a.m.
The Mon Wharf parking area in Pittsburgh was reopened on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 after a flood advisory prompted officials to close the area to vehicles late last week.
The Mon Wharf parking lot in Downtown will reopen today after being closed over the weekend because of a flood advisory, the Pittsburgh Public Parking Authority announced.

The parking authority issued an alert on Thursday telling motorists to remove their vehicles from the lot before 7 p.m. or face having them relocated.

The National Weather Service issued the flood advisory after weather forecasters said rain could cause the Ohio River to reach 20 feet and overflow its banks.

The north shore river walk between the stadiums floods when the river reaches at 19 feet.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

