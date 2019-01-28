Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Dad's Pub & Grub opens a new location in Braddock Hills

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 11:18 a.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

It’s called the “Yinzer Burger,” 8 ounces of ground beef cooked to your liking, piled high with gooey macaroni and cheese and smothered in bacon in between a warm homemade roll.

Fresh cut fries are a side option.

That’s just one of the tasty choices at the newest location of Dad’s Pub & Grub. Opening today, this Braddock Hills establishment is the second such restaurant, complementing the first one on Northern Pike in Monroeville.

Located in the former Foli’s restaurant on Brinton Road, the newest version of Dad’s Pub & Grub offers a full menu, 20 draft beers which will rotate – except Guinness, a brew that will always be on tap. There’s also a wide selection of craft bottled beers.

Foli’s was a favorite dining and drinking spot among residents of the Regent Square neighborhoods, Forest Hills and Churchill.

“We hope to create the vibe of a family-friendly restaurant with delicious food and really good beer, where everyone feels welcome,” general manager Sean McKelvey said Sunday, while hosting a private party celebrating the opening.

He said Dad’s will feature beer, wings, with more than a dozen sauces, sandwiches, hot dogs, pizza starting at $8.99 and, of course, burgers such as The Yinzer for $11.99. The rolls come from nearby Triangle Bar & Grill in Swissvale.

The owners Dan Hadley (who is “Dad”), Steve McKelvey and Erich Faas chose this location because it’s close to their childhood neighborhoods. The three have many years of experience in the food industry.

There is flexible seating in the spacious dining room to accommodate everything from larger parties to smaller groups. The bar area has table seating for 15 as well as 13 bar stools.

The same menu items will be available at both locations, with weekend specials led by kitchen manager Brian Daniel. Jenny Buchler is the bar manager. They plan to have 40-50 staffers.

“We want to be ingrained in the community where people come here when they are looking for a good local place to eat and have a few drinks,” Sean McKelvey said. “I am happy doing this because it’s my passion. ‘Dad’ is a very nurturing person. He wants everybody to be taken care of and treats his employees great . The people who work here love our business and that loyalty comes from ‘Dad.”

It’s only been a few days of training for server/bartender Randi Massarelli.

“I feel comfortable here,” she said. “This is definitely the atmosphere I want to be in. It’s truly a family environment.”

There are eight televisions to watch your favorite sporting event. The owners plan on adding an outdoor seating area. The existing Dad’s food truck will now run out of Braddock Hills.

“We believe this will thrive in this area,” Sean McKelvey said. “Our restaurant is about family and the neighborhood because that is important to us because we know a lot of the people in this area. They’ve told us they’ve been waiting for Dad’s to open.”

Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dad’s Pub & Grub is located at 1050 Brinton Road, Braddock Hills.

Details: 412-727-2437 or http://dadspub.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Bartender Randi Massarelli serves a 'Ynizer Burger' to a customer at Dad's Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills. It has 8 ounces of ground meat, macaroni and cheese and bacon and comes with fresh cut fries.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Bartender Randi Massarelli serves a 'Ynizer Burger' to a customer at Dad’s Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills. It has 8 ounces of ground meat, macaroni and cheese and bacon and comes with fresh cut fries.
Customers enjoy food and drinks at Dad's Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Customers enjoy food and drinks at Dad’s Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills.
Customers enjoy drinks at the bar at Dad's Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Customers enjoy drinks at the bar at Dad’s Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills.
Dad's Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills serves fresh to order pizza such as this pie made by cook D. J. Calligaro. There are seven choices as well as 13 toppinigs to choose from.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Dad’s Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills serves fresh to order pizza such as this pie made by cook D. J. Calligaro. There are seven choices as well as 13 toppinigs to choose from.
Dad's Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills offers 20 beers on tap as well as appetizers such as fried golden brown provolone sticks served with marinara sauce.
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Dad’s Pub & Grub in Braddock Hills offers 20 beers on tap as well as appetizers such as fried golden brown provolone sticks served with marinara sauce.
