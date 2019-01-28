Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man claims he was carjacked, stabbed with screwdriver in Pittsburgh assault

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 12:24 p.m.
Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for a woman who allegedly repaid a favor by beating and carjacking the man who gave her a ride, leaving him with no shoes and a series of stab wounds.

David Legrande told police he lent the woman $50 and give her and a another man a ride from a Downtown bus stop, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

When he dropped gave the pair off, they attacked him and tried to stuff him in the trunk of his car before stealing it, Legrande told police.

Legrande flagged down Pittsburgh police officers on patrol in West Oakland shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. He claimed he’d been beaten up and stabbed with a screwdriver by a woman named Marin Oreski, according to the criminal complaint. With her was a man Legrande knew only as Ty.

He said he gave Oreski, who he has known for about two years, a ride that night and lent her $50 because she was trying to get to Florida to see her children, according to the complaint.

Legrande said he dropped the pair off on Deraud Street, and they attacked him, according to the complaint. He told police the pair tried to put him into the trunk of his own car, a silver Dodge Charger with a loud exhaust. The car passed the officers moments before Legrande flagged them down.

Police said a woman was driving, and one identified her as Oreski after Legrande showed them her photo.

Paramedics found several puncture wounds on Legrande’s legs consistent with being stabbed with a screwdriver, police said.

Oreski, of Washington, is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping. She was not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

