Roaches cited in consumer alert for Las Palmas in Oakland

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Las Palmas #2 in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

A Jan. 24 inspection report said that the Atwood Street store was infested with live and dead roaches. Sewage leaked from a bathroom toilet onto the floor.

According to the Food Safety Assessment Report posted to the department’s website, multiple live and dead German Roaches, as well as roach droppings, were found around numerous areas of the store. Some of those places included the back deli area, on the wall above a kitchen cutting board, on the wall next to the pork rinds hot box, on the deli chest freezer, near the front door entrance of the facility, and on the bread crumb shelf.

The report added that the store’s hand-washing facilities were inadequate.

Efforts to immediately reach the owner or management for comment were unsuccessful.

