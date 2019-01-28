Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Roaches cited in consumer alert for Las Palmas in Oakland

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m.
Las Palmas in Oakland
Las Palmas in Oakland

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Las Palmas #2 in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

A Jan. 24 inspection report said that the Atwood Street store was infested with live and dead roaches. Sewage leaked from a bathroom toilet onto the floor.

According to the Food Safety Assessment Report posted to the department’s website, multiple live and dead German Roaches, as well as roach droppings, were found around numerous areas of the store. Some of those places included the back deli area, on the wall above a kitchen cutting board, on the wall next to the pork rinds hot box, on the deli chest freezer, near the front door entrance of the facility, and on the bread crumb shelf.

The report added that the store’s hand-washing facilities were inadequate.

Efforts to immediately reach the owner or management for comment were unsuccessful.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

click me