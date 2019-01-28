Green Tree boarding business will host its own 'Puppy Bowl' on Super Bowl Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owners of Camp Bow Wow in Green Tree are more than willing to provide a cute distraction to this weekend’s Super Bowl with their first-ever “Puppy Bowl.”

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, adoptable puppies will “take the field” in the hopes of getting “drafted” by a loving family.

The event will feature adoptable pets from local shelters including Two Ladies Four Paws Rescue in Beaver County and Orphans of the Storm in Armstrong County. Local pet-shop vendors will also be on hand selling food, drinks, treats, raffle tickets and more.

Proceeds from raffles will benefit the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation. Donation proceeds will be split between the two shelters.

Camp Bow Wow is at 710 Trumbull Drive in Green Tree.

For more, call 412-276-9247 or see CampBowWow.com/pittsburgh-southwest .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.