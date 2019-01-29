Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

McCandless appoints lieutenant to serve as acting police chief

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 5:48 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

McCandless council on Monday appointed a lieutenant to lead the police department until Chief David DiSanti agrees to a corrective action plan being developed to address accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Council appointed Lt. Ryan Hawk to serve as acting police chief.

The agenda for council’s Jan. 28 meeting indicated that they planned to take action to fill the post on an interim basis with Lt. Don O’Connor, who has been in charge of the police department since DiSanti was placed on paid administrative.

DiSanti was placed on leave Oct. 29 after a female officer accused him of treating her unfairly because of her gender and making unwanted sexual advances.

Hawk, who was promoted by DiSanti from sergeant to lieutenant in August, was named acting chief after O’Connor indicated that he will retire from the department by the end of the month.

Hawk will be paid $119,000 as acting chief.

Last week council changed DiSanti’s status to suspended without pay until a corrective action plan can be developed to address the accusations made against him.

After DiSanti was placed on leave, town officials received accusations of inappropriate behavior by him from two other women who have ties to the police department but are not employees, according to a member of council.

The chief will be allowed to return to duty and resume collecting his $119,000 annual salary after agreeing to the corrective action plan, which is still being developed, according to town officials.

DiSanti’s lawyer said the chief will follow the requirements of the corrective action plan and is looking forward to returning to work.

The accusations lodged against DiSanti prompted the police union to take a “no confidence” vote in December in which all but two of department’s 26 officers questioned his ability to continue leading the force.

In addition to DiSanti, council placed Lt. Jeffrey Basl on administrative leave in October after the same female officer accused him of creating an uncomfortable work environment by openly making homophobic jokes at the expense of other officers, using vulgar expressions and gestures to describe sex acts and engaging in other improper behavior.

Basl was allowed to return to work after serving a 10-day unpaid suspension.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me