Pittsburgh Council approves $62M bond issuance for capital projects in 2019

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a $62 million bond issuance for capital improvements in 2019.

The money will be used for such things as street paving, facility improvements and equipment listed in the city’s 2019 capital budget .

Members also approved the hiring of Clark Hill, a Downtown law firm, to serve as bond council for a maximum fee of $36,125.

Both resolutions passed by a final vote of 8-1 with Councilwoman Darlene Harris of Spring Hill voting no. She has said the city is taking on too much debt.

Officials said they expect a 3.5 percent interest rate on bonds payable over 20 years. The money will be used exclusively to help fund the city’s $133 million capital budget with remaining funds coming from a city surplus and grants from the federal and state government.

The capital budget includes $20.2 million for street paving in 2019, $22.4 million in facility improvements and about $60 million in construction projects.

