Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Council approves $62M bond issuance for capital projects in 2019

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 3:36 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Council discusses a $62 million bond issue for capital improvements in Council Chambers on Jan. 23, 2019.
Pittsburgh City Council discusses a $62 million bond issue for capital improvements in Council Chambers on Jan. 23, 2019.

Updated 18 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a $62 million bond issuance for capital improvements in 2019.

The money will be used for such things as street paving, facility improvements and equipment listed in the city’s 2019 capital budget .

Members also approved the hiring of Clark Hill, a Downtown law firm, to serve as bond council for a maximum fee of $36,125.

Both resolutions passed by a final vote of 8-1 with Councilwoman Darlene Harris of Spring Hill voting no. She has said the city is taking on too much debt.

Officials said they expect a 3.5 percent interest rate on bonds payable over 20 years. The money will be used exclusively to help fund the city’s $133 million capital budget with remaining funds coming from a city surplus and grants from the federal and state government.

The capital budget includes $20.2 million for street paving in 2019, $22.4 million in facility improvements and about $60 million in construction projects.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me