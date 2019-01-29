Fatal Carrick fire intentionally set, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A White Hall native died in an intentionally set fire in a vacant house in Carrick last August, Pittsburgh police said Tuesday.

Martin Thomas Boehm, 53, died in an Aug. 17 fire. However, his remains were not found until three days later by a cadaver dog after police learned Boehm had been staying inside the house. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office reported the case is classified as a homicide.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said the Fire Investigation Unit, that has investigators from the city’s fire and police bureaus, determined that the fire was intentionally set.

“This is an ongoing investigation and, as such, we cannot discuss details,” he said in an email.

Boehm’s sister, Carol Boehm, said her brother was raised in White Hall and went to Baldwin High School. She said he sometimes did intricate carving on walking sticks.

He was suffering from multiple health issues, including addiction, when he died in the fire, she said.