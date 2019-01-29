Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Fatal Carrick fire intentionally set, police say

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

A White Hall native died in an intentionally set fire in a vacant house in Carrick last August, Pittsburgh police said Tuesday.

Martin Thomas Boehm, 53, died in an Aug. 17 fire. However, his remains were not found until three days later by a cadaver dog after police learned Boehm had been staying inside the house. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office reported the case is classified as a homicide.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said the Fire Investigation Unit, that has investigators from the city’s fire and police bureaus, determined that the fire was intentionally set.

“This is an ongoing investigation and, as such, we cannot discuss details,” he said in an email.

Boehm’s sister, Carol Boehm, said her brother was raised in White Hall and went to Baldwin High School. She said he sometimes did intricate carving on walking sticks.

He was suffering from multiple health issues, including addiction, when he died in the fire, she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me