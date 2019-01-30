Uber rolls out frequent flyer-type program in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rewards are coming for people who frequently use Uber to get around Pittsburgh.

Uber announced it will roll out its new rider rewards program this week.

Riders can opt in to the program and start earning points toward rewards such as cash back, flexible cancelations, price protection and extra upgrades. Pittsburgh is one of the first cities in Pennsylvania to have the program.

Once in the program, riders will be put into the appropriate tier based on the last month or two of rides. Riders will get $5 added to their Uber Cash balance for every 500 points earned, regardless of their membership level.

Riders earn points for each ride they take. The amount of points varies depending on the type of Uber and the length and cost of the trip. The Uber Cash balance can be spent on both rides and Uber Eats.

Uber spokesman Harry Hartfield said Pittsburgh was chosen because it’s a large market, and they have a unique relationship with the city. Pittsburgh has been the site of other Uber programs including self-driving cars.

The program has three tiers: Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

• Gold members get flexible cancellations that will allow them to cancel and rebook an eligible Uber trip within 15 minutes and have the cancellation fee refunded. Gold members also receive priority support that gets them faster response times from support agents.

• Platinum members get all the benefits that Gold members have as well as price protection on a route that allows rides to lock in lower prices between their two favorite places on UberX, even during traffic or busy times of day. Platinum members also get priority pickups to reduce wait times at most airports.

• Diamond members get Gold and Platinum membership benefits in addition to dedicated phone support with 24/7 response times from Uber agents. Diamond members also get complimentary surprise upgrades from UberX to premium products like Uber Black at no extra cost, and a special “UberX Diamond” option they’ll see in the app that gives them access to highly-rated drivers. Diamond members receive no delivery fee on three Uber Eats orders every six months.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.