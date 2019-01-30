County courts, controller, other facilities closed today because of cold weather

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County courts will be closed today along with the controller’s office and several recreation facilities because of the frigid weather .

Common Pleas President Judge Kim Clark ordered the courts closed late Tuesday. As a result, the county district attorney’s office also will be closed. Anyone scheduled to appear today will be notified by the to have their case rescheduled.

County Controller Chelsa Wagner also ordered her office to close because of the record low temperatures and widespread school and facility closings that have been announced.

The weather forecast also prompted county officials to close the Boyce Park Ski Slopes and the North Park and South Park ice rinks on Wednesday.

Wind chills dipping as low as -20 degrees are expected between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued a wind chill advisory for Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.

Departments and offices under the jurisdiction of the county executive will be open today and and Thursday. Employees whose responsibilities may result in exposure to the weather will be monitored, and appropriate precautions taken to protect their well-being, officials announce.

Municipalities throughout the region have set up warming centers for people to escape the dangerously cold temperatures.

