Police arrest 3 suspects in Stowe Township home invasion

Police in Stowe Township arrested three suspects involved in an early morning armed home invasion.

Authorities say an officer spotted a vehicle after it fled from the scene along Hober Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Three men were in the vehicle, which crossed over the Robinson Township-Moon Township border, according to the TV station.

The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot after it crashed and rolled over a hillside.

One of the suspects was arrested, but two others were able to get away and are being sought.

Officers from several neighboring police departments, including several K9 units, joined the search for suspects in a wooded area in Robinson.

The two suspects were apprehended after a manhunt that lasted several hours.

The identity of the men arrested has not been release. Police said a gun was found in the car.

No information was available about whether any victims of the home invasion were injured.

