Allegheny

Police arrest 3 suspects in Stowe Township home invasion

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 6:45 a.m.
An unidentified police officer enters the woods in Robinson Township to search for suspects involved in an early morning armed home invasion in Stowe Township on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
WPXI-TV
An unidentified police officer enters the woods in Robinson Township to search for suspects involved in an early morning armed home invasion in Stowe Township on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Updated 2 hours ago

Police in Stowe Township arrested three suspects involved in an early morning armed home invasion.

Authorities say an officer spotted a vehicle after it fled from the scene along Hober Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Three men were in the vehicle, which crossed over the Robinson Township-Moon Township border, according to the TV station.

The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot after it crashed and rolled over a hillside.

Officers from several neighboring police departments, including several K9 units, joined the search for suspects in a wooded area in Robinson.

The two suspects were apprehended after a manhunt that lasted several hours.

The identity of the men arrested has not been release. Police said a gun was found in the car.

No information was available about whether any victims of the home invasion were injured.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

