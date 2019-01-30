Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Health aid accused of assaulting 92-year-old Pittsburgh woman

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 2:18 p.m.
Updated 14 hours ago

A home health care aid allegedly assaulted a 92-year-old woman, kicking her so hard that she required stitches, police said.

Brightstar Healthcare aid Kweilin Wofford told city police she was headed to the apartment of Bunny Pittsburgh in the Riverview Towers in Squirrel Hill when she heard screaming and swearing, according to a criminal complaint.

The incident happened Jan. 23 as Wofford arrived to take care of Pittsburgh, her client.

She realized the commotion was coming from Pittsburgh’s apartment, according to the complaint, and she allegedly heard Pittsburgh say, “You kicked me, why would you kick me?”

She said she opened the door to find another Brightstar caregiver, Joann Cargile, standing over Pittsburgh, who was sitting on her bed, police wrote.

Wofford told police that Pittsburgh was screaming that Cargile, 72, kicked her, according to the complaint. Cargile said Pittsburgh was lying and must have bumped her leg.

“Bunny is saying that I kicked her, and I didn’t,” Cargile allegedly said.

“She kicked me with her boot,” Pittsburgh said, pointing to Cargile’s boot, according to the complaint.

Paramedics arrived and gave Pittsburgh 17 stitches. Police indicated that Pittsburgh has severe dementia.

Cargile of Wilkinsburg is charged with aggravated assault and neglect of a care-dependent person, court records show. No attorney information was listed for Cargile on Wednesday afternoon.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

