5 residents displaced by fire at Monroeville apartment complex

Several Monroeville residents were displaced in subfreezing temperatures Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartments.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire at the Cambridge Square Apartment complex along Cambridge Square Drive, said Kevin Bacco, deputy chief of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 4.

Emergency responders received the call for the fire around 3:30 p.m. and had it under control within 15 minutes. Firefighters cleared the scene around 5 p.m.

Three adults and two children from two of the 38 apartment units were assisted with temporary housing by the American Red Cross.

Bacco said the remaining 36 units are habitable.

Preliminary reports indicate the fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. Monroeville detectives and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Bacco said the fire went to two alarms to dispatch additional manpower. Firefighters from Murrysville and other Westmoreland County fire companies also responded.

A warming tent was set up to give firefighters some relief from the bitter cold temperatures.

Bacco said a hydrant was frozen, but fortunately firefighters didn’t need the additional water source. Water caused some icy conditions, and building maintenance spread salt around the area to prevent things from getting worse.

