Woman wanted in alleged screwdriver attack arrested in North Carolina

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman wanted for an alleged screwdriver attack and carjacking Monday in Pittsburgh was arrested in North Carolina, court records show.

An extradition hearing for Marin Oreski of Washington is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, according to arrest records.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Oreski early Tuesday morning, though details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Oreski, 37, has been wanted by Pittsburgh police since Monday, when officers filed charges in the alleged carjacking and assault of Pittsburgh man David Legrande .

Legrande flagged down police early Monday morning and said he’d lent Oreski $50 and gave her and another man a ride from a Downtown bus stop to Deraud Street in the city’s West Oakland neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint.

When he dropped them off, they beat him, stabbed him with a screwdriver and tried unsuccessfully to stuff him into his own trunk before they took off in his Dodge Charger, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the man who was with Oreski. She is charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.