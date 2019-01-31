Watching the Super Bowl isn't the only thing to do Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Football League’s biggest game — Super Bowl LIII — kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night on CBS.

Not everyone will be watching.

First of all, The Steelers aren’t in it.

Secondly, you may not like football or the teams playing, hint: Patriots.

You might want to pursue other options.

Here are a few suggestions:

Go gambling without betting on the big game : Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, a 45,000-square-feet entertainment destination on the North Side is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Try your luck at one of 2,900 slot machines, 100-plus table games or inside the 30-table poker room. There are eight dining and nightlife options.

Details: riverscasino.com

Throw some strikes : Arsenal Bowl on Butler St. in Lawrenceville hosts an all-you-can-bowl 21-and-over event for $9 on Sunday nights beginning at 9 p.m. There is a disc jockey and prizes.

Details: arsenalbowl.com

Take in a flick : The Oscar-nominated movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the foot-stomping celebration of the group Queen, its music and its lead singer Freddie Mercury is playing at 7:05 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. on Sunday at AMC Waterfront 22

Details: amctheatres.com

Glide along the ice : The Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Skating Rink at PPG Place, Downtown Pittsburgh is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The $1 million outside ice skating rink is 116 feet by 116 feet and is 67 percent larger than the Rockefeller Center ice rink in New York City.

Details: ppgplace.com

See live theater : “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has a 6:30 p.m. Sunday performance at the Benedum Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Hear songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.” Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, and the great glass elevator.

Details: trustarts.org

Get some groceries : Shopping during football games is some of the best times to get everything you want without having to wait in lines. Just make sure it’s after kickoff, because those Super Bowl party throwers will be in line with those items they’ve forgotten. But once the coin flips, the store most likely will be a ghost town so you can maneuver the aisles without anyone tackling you.

Details: gianteagle.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.