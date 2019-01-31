Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Watching the Super Bowl isn't the only thing to do Sunday

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 1:54 p.m.
Arsenal Bowl in Lawrenceville has a 21-and-over all you can bowl event on Sundays beginning at 9 p.m.Arsenal Bowl in Lawrenceville has a 21-and-over all you can bowl event on Sundays beginning at 9 p.m.
The cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” playing Jan. 29-Feb. 3 at Benedum Center. There is a show Sunday night.The cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” playing Jan. 29-Feb. 3 at Benedum Center.
One of the season’s most festive spots in the city is at Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, where skaters glide around a massive decorated Christmas tree. It will remain in place through mid-January.One of the season’s most festive spots in the city is at Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place, where skaters glide around a massive decorated Christmas tree. It will remain in place through mid-January. The rink is open Sunday nights.
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Gwilym Lee, from left, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello in a scene from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
Customers at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, shown here Tuesday, June 30, 2015, play on the gaming floor. Year-over-year growth that saw Pennsylvania rocket up the list of the nationÕs most profitable casino industries has come to an end. For the fourth consecutive year, casino gambling revenues will come in around $3.1 billion Ñ still good enough to rank the state No. 2 in the country,al though that could change as New York builds new casinos over the next few years.
The National Football League’s biggest game — Super Bowl LIII — kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night on CBS.

Not everyone will be watching.

First of all, The Steelers aren’t in it.

Secondly, you may not like football or the teams playing, hint: Patriots.

You might want to pursue other options.

Here are a few suggestions:

Go gambling without betting on the big game : Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, a 45,000-square-feet entertainment destination on the North Side is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Try your luck at one of 2,900 slot machines, 100-plus table games or inside the 30-table poker room. There are eight dining and nightlife options.

Details: riverscasino.com

Throw some strikes : Arsenal Bowl on Butler St. in Lawrenceville hosts an all-you-can-bowl 21-and-over event for $9 on Sunday nights beginning at 9 p.m. There is a disc jockey and prizes.

Details: arsenalbowl.com

Take in a flick : The Oscar-nominated movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the foot-stomping celebration of the group Queen, its music and its lead singer Freddie Mercury is playing at 7:05 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. on Sunday at AMC Waterfront 22

Details: amctheatres.com

Glide along the ice : The Mass Mutual Pittsburgh Ice Skating Rink at PPG Place, Downtown Pittsburgh is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The $1 million outside ice skating rink is 116 feet by 116 feet and is 67 percent larger than the Rockefeller Center ice rink in New York City.

Details: ppgplace.com

See live theater : “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” has a 6:30 p.m. Sunday performance at the Benedum Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Hear songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.” Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, and the great glass elevator.

Details: trustarts.org

Get some groceries : Shopping during football games is some of the best times to get everything you want without having to wait in lines. Just make sure it’s after kickoff, because those Super Bowl party throwers will be in line with those items they’ve forgotten. But once the coin flips, the store most likely will be a ghost town so you can maneuver the aisles without anyone tackling you.

Details: gianteagle.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

