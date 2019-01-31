1 shot, 5 escape Baldwin home invasion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men opened fire during a home invasion Thursday in Baldwin Borough, critically injuring one man while five others escaped unharmed, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the Leland Point housing complex on Macassar Drive, according to Allegheny County police Inspector Andrew Schurman.

Paramedics transported an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, Schurman said.

Two adults and three children under the age of 12 were in the house during the shooting, he said. Investigators said two young men entered the home, demanded money from the victim and shot him, then took off on foot.

Police had no further information on the crime or description of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.