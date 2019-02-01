Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Winter mix causing rough road conditions throughout Pittsburgh region

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 5:42 a.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A wintry blend of light snow, fog and mist is creating slick road conditions for motorists throughout the region Friday morning.

By 5 a.m., roads were snow covered throughout the area. A review of PennDOT traffic cameras in the region show traffic moving slow on most area highways.

With temperatures hovering at 8 degrees at 5 a.m., the snow also is camouflaging icy sidewalks, making walking treacherous.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. for southwestern Pennsylvania, western Maryland, east central Ohio, northern West Virginia and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow could fall Friday in Allegheny County.

Westmoreland County could see 2 to 4 inches of snow and as much as 5 inches is forecast south of the city in Greene and Fayette counties.

Today’s snowfall will be followed by warming trend that could push the mercury to 40 degrees on Saturday, 52 on Sunday and a high of 59 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Monday.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

