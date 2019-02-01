Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Lenten fish fry sponsors need permits, health department says

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:45 a.m.
Updated 11 hours ago

Those sponsoring Lenten fish fries will need health permits to operate, the Allegheny County Health Department said Friday.

“Operation of a food facility, whether temporary, seasonal or permanent, requires a valid health permit,” the department said.

This year, the Lenten season runs from March 6 to April 20.

Sponsors without valid health permits will have to apply for one no later than Wednesday, Feb. 13 “for timely review and processing,” the department said.

The application, which includes a checklist, can be found online . More information can be obtained by contacting the department at 412-578-8044 or by email at foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us.

The fee for a temporary permit is $44 and should be included with the application.

“Temporary food stands are food facilities that operate at a fixed location for no more than 14 consecutive days in conjunction with a single event or celebration,” the department said.

Only checks and money orders are accepted; they should be made payable to Treasurer of Allegheny County and mailed to the Food Safety Program, Allegheny County Health Department, 3901 Penn Ave., Building 1, Pittsburgh, 15224.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

