Did Pittsburgh forget how to winter?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's snowed in Pittsburgh before, you know.

Just sayin'.

But somehow, every time we get hit with even an inch or 2 of the white stuff, Pittsburghers seem to be caught off guard.

Yeah, what's up with that?

We're not saying the roads were smooth sailing. Things were certainly a bit dicey out there.

But 35 minutes to go 1 mile?

Really?

Some Pittsburghers — we're guessing those who can drive in the snow — certainly took notice of how ... um ... inept we become when the snow hits the road.

As tough of a town that Pittsburgh is it never ceases to amaze me how we panic over an inch of snow! — Petethecarman (@petethecarguy) February 1, 2019

Right??? An inch of snow & people totally freak out — Kathryn Waring (@k_waring105) February 1, 2019

My hour drive turned into a 4 hour drive ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ I hate that people suddenly forget how to drive in the snow — Ice Queen❄️ (@Pa_Princess_18) February 1, 2019

I can't believe people can't drive in the snow in Pittsburgh it's snows every year people nothing is new — Devin Bottles (@_d_bottles_24) February 1, 2019

Based on my research while driving to the airport today, I am better at driving in the snow than approximately 99% of the other residents of Pittsburgh — Jake (@longhany) February 1, 2019

Sometimes, a quick review is always helpful.

Pittsburgh. Let's talk about driving in the snow. You know how much space you leave between you and the car in front of you? DOUBLE IT. Now you have the distance you should always have.Double it again and you will be at proper 'the roads suck' distance. — burghbaby (@burghbaby) February 1, 2019

We're trying not to judge you, Pittsburgh. And we'll let slide (no pun intended) those of you who are new to the Western Pennsylvanian terrain.

I was just starting to think it wasn't so bad driving around Pittsburgh now that I know where I'm going... Then snow happened. — Thatguydte (@thatguydte) February 1, 2019

We're just suggesting that everyone take in their commute experiences and realize that this will happen again.

Oh, and don't even get us started on what happens when it rains.