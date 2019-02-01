Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Did Pittsburgh forget how to winter?

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:42 a.m.
Snow and slick road conditions can lead to troubles for Western Pennsylvania commuters.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Snow and slick road conditions can lead to troubles for Western Pennsylvania commuters.
Snow, ice and low temperatures can cause trouble for commuters.
Louis Raggiunti | Trib Total Media
Snow, ice and low temperatures can cause trouble for commuters.

Updated 19 hours ago

It's snowed in Pittsburgh before, you know.

Just sayin'.

But somehow, every time we get hit with even an inch or 2 of the white stuff, Pittsburghers seem to be caught off guard.

Yeah, what's up with that?

We're not saying the roads were smooth sailing. Things were certainly a bit dicey out there.

But 35 minutes to go 1 mile?

Really?

Some Pittsburghers — we're guessing those who can drive in the snow — certainly took notice of how ... um ... inept we become when the snow hits the road.

Sometimes, a quick review is always helpful.

We're trying not to judge you, Pittsburgh. And we'll let slide (no pun intended) those of you who are new to the Western Pennsylvanian terrain.

We're just suggesting that everyone take in their commute experiences and realize that this will happen again.

Oh, and don't even get us started on what happens when it rains.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me