Allegheny

The tips are coming back to Hershey's Kisses

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:36 a.m.
The tips of some Hershey kisses have been cut off and no one seems to know why. Baker Debbie Sheetz took a photo of the candies she used for her Christmas peanut butter blossoms.A Greensburg baker, Debbie Sheetz, noticed the tips on the Hershey kisses she was using to make peanut butter blossoms were broken, so she contacted the company which responded Thursday saying the tips will be returning to the kisses.
The Hershey’s Kisses tips are on their way back, thanks, in part, to an inquisitive Greensburg baker.

Debbie Sheetz noticed when she was making peanut butter blossoms for Christmas the missing tips. She contacted the company.

“Who thought my concern for Hershey and the Kisses would have such an impact?” Sheetz said Friday. “I just wanted to make sure Hershey knew about the problem. I am just so thrilled it worked out and that the tips will be coming back.”

Sheetz is a member of The Wedding Cookie Table Community on Facebook. Laura Magone of Monongahela, who is the page administrator, posted this:

“The Peanut Butter Blossom that ‘Launched the Kiss Felt Around the World” on Dec. 3, 2018, a member of The Wedding Cookie Table Community, Debbie Krivoniak Sheetz was simply baking cookies. She saw the tips were missing from the Kisses and posted on our page. One thing led to another. Members organized to call the company.

Anna Lingeris, who leads brand publicity for Hershey, reached out right away. She thanked the group for loving the Hershey Kiss so much, and offered to send samples to the community.

On Thursday, Lingeris wrote this to the Facebook group:

“I wanted to take a moment to reiterate that we sincerely appreciate the love and passion you and The Wedding Cookie Table Community have for Kisses and we always value your feedback. Since we last spoke, teams at Hershey have looked closely at our complete Kisses manufacturing process for shaping tips, which has improved the consistency of their appearance. The improved Kisses are now flowing out of our Hershey plant and consumers can expect them in market later this year.”

Hershey has agreed to participate in The Wedding Cookie Table Community’s annual Cookie College coming May 5 at a site to be determined, Magone said.

“This got my attention, because more and more of our members were posting about this, and one says she was told they were breaking them off intentionally, because they were breaking in transit,” she said. “Bakers are proud and they don’t want broken Kisses. We have heard from members all over the country on this. The bakers want answers.”

And now they got one.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

