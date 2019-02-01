Pittsburgh police arrest 2 men suspected in Downtown burglaries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer arrested a man suspected in a Downtown burglary Friday morning after spotting him near the scene of another heist.

Stephen Lamm, 48, of Johnstown, is charged with both burglaries, one at a business on Liberty Avenue and one at a business on Wood Street.

A second suspect, Paul McDavis, 56, of West Mifflin, was arrested in connection to the Wood Street heist.

Officers first responded to a business on Liberty Avenue about 12:30 a.m. for a burglary, finding a shattered window, an ashtray and blood, said Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Surveillance cameras captured clear images of the suspect, he said.

A police sergeant was responding to a second burglary alarm about 3 a.m. – this one at a business on Wood Street – when he spotted a man matching the images captured from the first burglary, Togneri said.

Surveillance footage from the second robbery scene showed the same man, later identified Lamm, 48, of Johnstown, police said.

The footage showed another man with Lamm at the second scene. McDavis was also arrested and charged in the second incident.