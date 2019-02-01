I-376 to close to 1 lane in both directions from Ft. Pitt Bridge to Squirrel Hill next week
Drivers traveling after-dark along Interstate 376 next week could confront delays because of overnight lane restrictions for road improvements, PennDOT officials said Friday.
From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, I-376 will be reduced to one lane in both directions at various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, PennDOT District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan said.
Crews will be doing guardrail work, strip seal installation and drainage repairs, Cowan said.
Motorists can subscribe to project updates by emailing stcowan@pa.gov with “Subscribe — Parkway East” in the subject line.
The latest traffic conditions can also be viewed at 511PA.com or by calling 5-1-1.
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.