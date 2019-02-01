Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Gold Rush 5K set for June 30 on North Shore

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 42 minutes ago

There won’t be any ice or snow, and the weather will be a lot warmer for runners and walkers, when the first Gold Rush 5K is held in Pittsburgh to support veterans.

The Yuengling Gold Rush 5K Run/Walk race will begin at 9 a.m. June 30 at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Shore and will end at the same location.

The race will benefit Team Red, White and Blue, a Tampa, Fla.-based nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans through social and physical activity. The organization has a Pittsburgh chapter.

The race, which is limited to 2,500 participants, is sponsored by CK Running, LLC of Elmhurst, Ill., and Yuengling, a brewery in Pottsville.

All participants will receive a race shirt. Those who are at least age 21 will get a free can of Yuengling Golden Pilsner.

Participants can register online at www.yuenglinggoldrush.com. The cost is $42 plus an online processing fee.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

