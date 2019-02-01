County detectives probing North Braddock shooting that wounds man along Jones Avenue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-year-old man was wounded Friday afternoon in North Braddock, Allegheny County police said.

Allegheny County homicide detectives were told the man was hit by gunfire along the 800 block of Jones Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.

The man was hit twice, according to Lt. Ken Ruckel.

At last check, the man was in serious condition but expected to survive his injuries, Ruckel said.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads regarding the motive and identity of the shooter or shooters. They fled prior to police arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

Callers can remain anonymous. Police can also be contacted via their social media sites.