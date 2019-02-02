$9 million awarded to Allegheny County infrastructure projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Communities across Allegheny County will receive more than $9 million in state money for transportation and other infrastructure projects.

The money comes from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday. Projects were selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation based on intended safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

In Ross, $2.2 million will be used to pay for new sidewalks on Siebert Road from McKnight Road to Woodland Road, as well as for a second southbound left-turn lane on McKnight Road. An additional receiving lane will also be added on Siebert Road.

“This grant will help alleviate traffic at a dangerous intersection and provide better access for our local fire departments,” said state Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-West View, who represents Ross. “I was pleased to support this project that protects our first responders and pedestrians.”

Also, $3 million was awarded to Penn Hills, where the money will be used to repave roadways and to make them more accessible to bicycle traffic. Projects to make the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be included.

“When one thinks of improving infrastructure, one tends to think of building a new road or fixing a bridge. But repaving roads and making them and sidewalks more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly is all part of building better infrastructure, which is key in making one’s community a safer place to live for everyone,” Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills said. “This grant is welcome news.”

These projects are among 50 others across 23 counties throughout the state to receive funding. A total of $44.5 million was dispersed through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Other local grants include:

$1.9 million for the McKees Rocks Community Development Corp. for transportation and green infrastructure projects, including ADA-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks.

$1.4 million to Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Development LP for transportation projects that will redevelop the former Civic Arena site in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill neighborhood. A new roadway access point will connect New Street to Center Avenue. Pedestrian, bike and public transit improvements will be added.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County will receive $650,000 for a new three-acre public open space that will include accessible pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, a bus stop, a bikeshare station, storm water management, energy-efficient lighting and other public amenities.

