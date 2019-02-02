Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

$9 million awarded to Allegheny County infrastructure projects

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Communities across Allegheny County will receive more than $9 million in state money for transportation and other infrastructure projects.

The money comes from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday. Projects were selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation based on intended safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

In Ross, $2.2 million will be used to pay for new sidewalks on Siebert Road from McKnight Road to Woodland Road, as well as for a second southbound left-turn lane on McKnight Road. An additional receiving lane will also be added on Siebert Road.

“This grant will help alleviate traffic at a dangerous intersection and provide better access for our local fire departments,” said state Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-West View, who represents Ross. “I was pleased to support this project that protects our first responders and pedestrians.”

Also, $3 million was awarded to Penn Hills, where the money will be used to repave roadways and to make them more accessible to bicycle traffic. Projects to make the sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be included.

“When one thinks of improving infrastructure, one tends to think of building a new road or fixing a bridge. But repaving roads and making them and sidewalks more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly is all part of building better infrastructure, which is key in making one’s community a safer place to live for everyone,” Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills said. “This grant is welcome news.”

These projects are among 50 others across 23 counties throughout the state to receive funding. A total of $44.5 million was dispersed through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Other local grants include:

  • $1.9 million for the McKees Rocks Community Development Corp. for transportation and green infrastructure projects, including ADA-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks.
  • $1.4 million to Pittsburgh Arena Real Estate Development LP for transportation projects that will redevelop the former Civic Arena site in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill neighborhood. A new roadway access point will connect New Street to Center Avenue. Pedestrian, bike and public transit improvements will be added.
  • The Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County will receive $650,000 for a new three-acre public open space that will include accessible pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, a bus stop, a bikeshare station, storm water management, energy-efficient lighting and other public amenities.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me