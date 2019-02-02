Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Vandergrift resident Casey Allen selected to be concierge for former NFL player at Super Bowl LIII

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 12:45 p.m.
Casey Allen, of Vandergrift, is at Super Bowl LIII. She attends the University of Tennessee at Martin on a rodeo scholarship. She was chosen by her professor Dexter Davis to spend the week in Atlanta attending events and experiencing the biggest week in professional football with other students. On Sunday, she will be assigned to a retired NFL player as his concierge.
Casey Allen (under the T), of Vandergrift, is at Super Bowl LIII. She attends the University of Tennessee at Martin. She was chosen by her professor Dexter Davis to spend the week in Atlanta attending events and experiencing the biggest week in professional football with other students. On Sunday, she will be assigned to a retired NFL player as his concierge.
Casey Allen (left) of Vandergrift is at Super Bowl LIII. She attends the University of Tennessee at Martin and was chosen by her professor Dexter Davis to spend the week in Atlanta attending events and experiencing the biggest week in professional football with other students. On Sunday, she will be assigned to a retired NFL player as his concierge.
Casey Allen, of Vandergrift, is at Super Bowl LIII. She attends the University of Tennessee at Martin on a rodeo scholarship. She was chosen by her professor Dexter Davis to spend the week in Atlanta attending events and experiencing the biggest week in professional football with other students. On Sunday, she will be assigned to a retired NFL player as his concierge.
Casey Allen is a junior at the University of Tennessee at Martin majoring in marketing with a minor in sports business.

But this week, sports business is the major.

Allen is in Atlanta for the week for Super Bowl LIII, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The week culminates with her being the personal concierge for a retired player on game day whom she won’t find out until then.

She was chosen by professor Dexter Davis who has been taking students to the Super Bowl for years. This is his 14th. He chose a dozen individuals to accompany him. He chose Allen, a Kiski Area High School graduate from Vandergrift, because she’s a good student and also is dedicated to her athletic ability.

She is attending college on a rodeo scholarship where she competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

“This will be such an amazing experience for me,” Allen said.

“I am a marketing major, and I am looking forward to the whole scene during Super Bowl week. It’s such a great platform to make connections.”

They arrived Monday and have been working all week, including attending media day on Tuesday and the NFL experience later in the week. They also work an after-game event.

“This is such a blessing to have an opportunity like this,” said her mother, Cathy Allen, who owns Fashions Ahead Salon & Grand Day Spa in Leechburg. “People dream of going to the Super Bowl their entire life. And for her to be able to go at such a young age is wonderful.”

Davis got involved when a former student who was director of volunteers for the Super Bowl invited him to the big game. His role is linking the students with former players who come to the event and do autograph sessions for fans. The students become the athlete’s concierge.

Davis said an experience like this is worthwhile because it’s time spent with the most powerful brand in the world — the National Football League.

“To have this experience on your resume is good,” Davis said. “It’s a fun week, but they also work hard and learn so many things.”

This story may be updated.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

