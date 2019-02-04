Sen. Bob Casey invites Pittsburgh TSA officer to State of the Union

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh woman who worked without a paycheck during the recent government shutdown will attend President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Monica Hughes, an Army reservist and TSA officer at Pittsburgh International Airport, was invited to the event by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

In a press release, Casey’s office said Hughes continued to work even though she didn’t receive a paycheck during the 35-day shutdown.

“I am so grateful and deeply honored to be invited as Senator Casey’s guest for the State of the Union. I am looking forward to meeting him and taking part in this experience,” Hughes said in a press release.

During the shutdown, Hughes’ family had to draw from savings, apply for food stamps and accept donations from friends and family to stay afloat.

“I’m pleased that a dedicated public servant like Monica will be able to join me for the president’s State of the Union Address,” Casey said in the press release . “She has a long record of service and continues to serve our country as a TSA officer. I am hopeful that her attendance will inspire others in Washington to remain committed to fighting for working families who depend on a functioning government.”

