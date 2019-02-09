Police: Fayette man used altered pistol to kill dog

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fayette County man is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he allegedly shot and killed one of his boxer/pit bull dogs on Thursday .

Dylan Wilfong, 26, of North Union Township, used a movie prop pistol that had been converted into a working firearm to shoot the dog three times, in front of neighbors, at his home on Yauger Hollow Road, according to state police. They responded at about 6:35 p.m.

Wilfong led the dog outside, with the intent of chaining it, after it fought with another of his dogs of the same mixed breed, police said. When the dog attempted to bite him several times, he allegedly dragged it to the rear of the residence and shot it.

Wilfong also is charged with neglect of animals, for failing to provide them adequate shelter, and with painting over and obliterating the serial numbers of the pistol.

He was arraigned before District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown and was placed in the Fayette County Jail after failing to post $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 20.

