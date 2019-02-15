Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

HUD distributes to area housing authorities

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Westmoreland County Housing Authority located along S. Greengate Road.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Housing Authority located along S. Greengate Road.

Updated 6 hours ago

Housing authorities in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Butler counties will receive about $657,000 in federal money to support public housing residents and housing voucher program recipients so they can earn more money and reduce their dependence on public assistance and rental subsidies.

The money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development is part of a $1.9 million package of assistance to 24 public housing authorities across Pennsylvania.

The following public housing authorities in the region will receive the financial aid (figures rounded):

• Westmoreland County Housing Authority: $210,000;

• Indiana County housing authority: $40,000;

• Armstrong County housing authority: $26,500;

• Pittsburgh Housing Authority: $350,000;

• Butler County housing authority: $50,000.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me