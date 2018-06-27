Scott resident's artwork always evolving

Scott resident Leann Schmidt grew up in East Liberty and attended the former Peabody High School, participating in several arts around the city as a student. She went on to study art history and humanities at Imperial College in London, England, eventually graduating from Southern Illinois University with a B.A. in English.

For the past 18 years she has worked as a website developer and online business development project manager. Yet she has always continued to paint and pursue her art.

This past April, she opened an online exhibition entitled “Shining in the Sky.” It featured 20 works from her “Evolution of an Artist” series, including her highly regarded 2017 eclipse interpretation paintings. She has added to the collection throughout the spring. On the website she also placed her Melange Collection, a hand-picked selection of watercolor and gouache paintings she created between 1992-2017.

“The Evolution of an Artist” series is powerful and intense, a departure from her dreamy watercolor paintings that have comprised most of her previous collections.

“After seeing the eclipse, I completely shifted mediums, from translucent gouache paints corralled in silhouettes on 11x14 watercolor paper to thick, unbounded acrylics on a large canvas,” Schmidt explained. “I learned that it's okay to change your art, to have new thoughts that don't always look like the previous ones. That's how you evolve as an artist and as a person. An inspired creative person will use whatever she can find to release the art inside.”

Visit leannschmidt.com for more information.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.