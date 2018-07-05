Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Jump Cut Theater plans in Carnegie moving forward

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Jump Cut Theater might have moved out of the Hollywood Theater in Dormont, but the group continues to screen classic and cult films for moviegoers in new venues.

The group brought its breakfast-and-a-movie event to the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall on Father's Day, and plans on bringing its annual showing of “Purple Rain” to Spirit Hall in Lawrenceville in July.

In addition to holding pop-up shows, the group also is readying for another leap: a potential relocation to Carnegie.

“We just want to get back out there and do what we did. We had a really successful program at the Hollywood,” Jump Cut board President Susan Mazur said. “Art house theater and independent film in Pittsburgh seems like it might be in jeopardy.”

Jump Cut Theater is hoping to establish a “micro-cinema” in Carnegie with the help of Melanie Luke.

Luke, who owns the buildings that housed her Flying Squirrel business, joined the group's board of directors.

“The hardest part is over — the sort of dismantling of things,” Luke said.

Though the Flying Squirrel's retail business is winding down, Luke and other board members now are volunteering their time to keeping the ice cream shop open through the summer. Luke said a portion of the shop's proceed will go toward the new theater.

Mazur said the group has received bids from several architects, and hopes to have drawings of the theater's design that later can be presented to borough council. Once the borough has given approval, she said, the group can get fundraising efforts underway.

Luke said the group plans on holding a contest through its Facebook page allowing users to suggest a name for the new theater. The user with the winning suggestion, she said, will receive a movie pass to the new theater and other memorabilia.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

click me