Red Cross continues its flood relief center in Bridgeville

The American Red Cross has opened a Flood Relief Center at the First United Methodist Church, 244 Station Street, Bridgeville, to help victims of last week's flood who live in Bridgeville, Bethel Park and South Park.

The Bridgeville center is scheduled to be open June 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center also was open June 25 and will continue to open as needed, a Red Cross spokesman said.

Red Cross representatives will be joined by members of the United Methodist Committee on Relief at the center who will be handing out clean-up packs on an as-needed basis.

During last week's heavy rains, dozens of people from communities impacted had to be rescued from their homes. Bethel Park officials declared a state of emergency.

To date, the Red Cross has provided direct assistance nearly 130 Allegheny County residents who have experienced flood-related damage to their homes.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or via Twitter at @41Suzanne.