Former Heidelberg resident celebrates 88th birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Birthday greetings are sent across the miles to former Heidelberg resident Chester Krawczynski, now residing in Florida, who celebrated his 88th birthday July 4. Chester is the loving husband to Margie.

• Susan (Turek) and Craig Sonson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary June 26. They are the parents of Kaitlin, Kylee and C.J.

• George Sago of Carnegie celebrated his 50th birthday July 2. George and his wife, Deanna, will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary July 13. They are the parents of Jennifer and Ryan.

• Many birthdays to celebrate in the Sams family in July: Shane Patterson (July 4), Sue Demko (July 5), Gavin Staab (July 6), Sam Wolbert (July 8), Amelia White (July 11), Jan Talotta (July 13), Bethany Rider (July 19) and Calum Staab (July 20).

• Birthday greetings to the Kolodziejczyk family: Mom Ninette (June 26) and sons Joe (June 13) and Frank (July 5).

• Katie (Czaikowski) and Max Schaffer of Scott celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary July 5. They are the parents of Emma and Gus.

• Happy 6th birthday to Lacy Jean Long of Wilcox Street and to her dad, Jim Long, who celebrates his 59th birthday.

• Birthdays this week include Debbie Price Nietsch, Gretchen Guy, John Meyer, Bonnie Wisniewski, Holly Nagy, Jimmy Kovanis, Vince Dlugos, Janice Mills, Christopher Huhn, Nicole Denk Hill and Denise Pitrone Guarnaccio.

• Welcome home to Polly Bonetti after spending some time in rehab after a fall. She celebrated a birthday June 14.

• Congratulations to J.P. Cantwell of Carnegie, a recent Carlynton High School graduate who has started his classes at Duquesne University. He is the son of Susan and Jack Cantwell.

• Happy birthday to Jenna Cukrzynski, who celebrated on the Fourth of July. Liam May celebrated his 8th birthday June 29, and his big brother, Ian May, turns 19 on July 5.

• Nicole and Bill Driscoll of Carnegie celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary July 5. They are the parents of Connar and Claire.

• Celebrating his 8th birthday July 6 is Jordan Krasousky. He is the son of Michele and Michael Krasousky and brother to Alyssa, who is 9. Jordan celebrates his birthday with his Aunt Katie (Krasousky) Clegg.

• Happy anniversary to Tammy and Sheldon Sorge of Neville Manor, who celebrate 21 years on July 6.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.