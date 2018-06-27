Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Fundraisers set to help Bridgeville flood victims

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
People are reflected in the window of an auto body shop along Baldwin Street in Bridgeville on Thursday, June 21, 2018 during cleanup efforts following flooding on Wednesday night.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
People are reflected in the window of an auto body shop along Baldwin Street in Bridgeville on Thursday, June 21, 2018 during cleanup efforts following flooding on Wednesday night.

Updated 4 hours ago

The South West Communities Chamber has set up a Go Fund Me page for Bridgeville flood victims at Brentwood Bank with the goal of reaching $5,000, the group announced in an email.

In addition, donations also are accepted at Brentwood Bank, 3309 Washington Pike in Bridgeville, or at the First United Methodist Church, 244 Station St.

‘Bridgeville Rebuild'

Big Bear Construction and 31 Sports Bar & Grille will host a fundraising event called Bridgeville Rebuild from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 7 at 31 Sports Bar & Grille, 1020 Washington Pike.

Event includes live entertainment, auction, and drink and food specials.

Cash, checks and gift cards will be accepted. Donations will be deposited into a community flood relief account with Bridgeville Borough.

Fire department

Bridgeville Fire Department is hosting a flood relief comedy show fundraiser July 28.

All proceeds will benefit flood victims within Bridgeville.

Tickets are $30 a piece and includes your food, beer, pop and the show.

Auction and 50/50 tickets also will be available.

Tickets will be available in early July.

For a list of ticket sale locations, check the Bridgeville VFD Facebook page . Tickets also can be purchased by calling Ray at 412-266-1043.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-627-9423, or via Twitter at @41Suzanne.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me