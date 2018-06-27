Fundraisers set to help Bridgeville flood victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The South West Communities Chamber has set up a Go Fund Me page for Bridgeville flood victims at Brentwood Bank with the goal of reaching $5,000, the group announced in an email.

In addition, donations also are accepted at Brentwood Bank, 3309 Washington Pike in Bridgeville, or at the First United Methodist Church, 244 Station St.

‘Bridgeville Rebuild'

Big Bear Construction and 31 Sports Bar & Grille will host a fundraising event called Bridgeville Rebuild from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 7 at 31 Sports Bar & Grille, 1020 Washington Pike.

Event includes live entertainment, auction, and drink and food specials.

Cash, checks and gift cards will be accepted. Donations will be deposited into a community flood relief account with Bridgeville Borough.

Fire department

Bridgeville Fire Department is hosting a flood relief comedy show fundraiser July 28.

All proceeds will benefit flood victims within Bridgeville.

Tickets are $30 a piece and includes your food, beer, pop and the show.

Auction and 50/50 tickets also will be available.

Tickets will be available in early July.

For a list of ticket sale locations, check the Bridgeville VFD Facebook page . Tickets also can be purchased by calling Ray at 412-266-1043.

