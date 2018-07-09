Steel Town Corvette Club plans All Chevy Show in South Fayette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are many car clubs in the area, including the Steel Town Corvette Club, which will hold its 38th annual All Chevy Show on July 29 at Colussy Chevrolet, 3073 Washington Pike, South Fayette.

Registration is $20 and begins at 9 a.m., with judging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be participant judging.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place in each class, with additional trophies for Best of Show and People's Choice. T-shirts will be given out to owners of the first 100 cars registered.

A fun show — with no judging and dash plaques only — costs $5.

Food and refreshments will be available, along with dash plaques, door prizes, a 50-50 raffle, entertainment and a basket auction.

There is free admission for spectators. This year's show, like previous ones, benefits local food banks and the Spirit of Christmas, a charitable organization.

The Steel Town Corvette Club was founded in 1972 and has more than 200 active members. Original founding members of the club were Corvette race car driver, building and team sponsor Don Yenko, along with champion driver Donna Mae Mims, sports car racing's “Pink Lady,” and others who were well-known throughout the area and the nation on the racing circuit. In 2016, Mims was inducted into the National Corvette Museum's Hall of Fame in Bowling Green, Ky., for her contributions to Corvette history. She wrote for several car magazines and was the inspiration for Adrienne Barbeau's character in the 1981 movie “The Cannonball Run.”

The club's founders were initially interested in the performance aspect of Corvettes, which involved road racing, auto crossing and rallies. Over the years, as membership expanded, a more diversified club of interests emerged. The club is open to all who have a Corvette or who are interested in Corvettes.

Members participate in more than 50 club events held during the year, including car cruises, day trips, car shows, rallies, weekend getaways, a club picnic and an annual banquet.

For more information, visit steeltownvette.com.

Colussy Chevrolet, the All Chevy Show's host and sponsor, also hosts the Steel Town Board of Director's meetings on the first Tuesday of the month.

Colussy, celebrating 100 years in August, has the distinction of being the Nation's oldest Chevrolet dealership since 1918. It also has been in continuous operation by the same family. Albert Colussy started the dealership with his brothers Gilbert and Arthur in 1918 on Baldwin Street, Bridgeville.

In 1972, Albert's son Louis “Skip” took over. He later expanded and moved the business to its current location on Washington Pike, South Fayette Township. In 2000, Skip's sons Tim and Jon became official dealers and recently fourth-generation Matthew, Megan and Daniel Colussy, have been added to the family business.

For more information, visit colussy.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.