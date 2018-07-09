Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Steel Town Corvette Club plans All Chevy Show in South Fayette

Charlotte Smith | Monday, July 9, 2018, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

There are many car clubs in the area, including the Steel Town Corvette Club, which will hold its 38th annual All Chevy Show on July 29 at Colussy Chevrolet, 3073 Washington Pike, South Fayette.

Registration is $20 and begins at 9 a.m., with judging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be participant judging.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place in each class, with additional trophies for Best of Show and People's Choice. T-shirts will be given out to owners of the first 100 cars registered.

A fun show — with no judging and dash plaques only — costs $5.

Food and refreshments will be available, along with dash plaques, door prizes, a 50-50 raffle, entertainment and a basket auction.

There is free admission for spectators. This year's show, like previous ones, benefits local food banks and the Spirit of Christmas, a charitable organization.

The Steel Town Corvette Club was founded in 1972 and has more than 200 active members. Original founding members of the club were Corvette race car driver, building and team sponsor Don Yenko, along with champion driver Donna Mae Mims, sports car racing's “Pink Lady,” and others who were well-known throughout the area and the nation on the racing circuit. In 2016, Mims was inducted into the National Corvette Museum's Hall of Fame in Bowling Green, Ky., for her contributions to Corvette history. She wrote for several car magazines and was the inspiration for Adrienne Barbeau's character in the 1981 movie “The Cannonball Run.”

The club's founders were initially interested in the performance aspect of Corvettes, which involved road racing, auto crossing and rallies. Over the years, as membership expanded, a more diversified club of interests emerged. The club is open to all who have a Corvette or who are interested in Corvettes.

Members participate in more than 50 club events held during the year, including car cruises, day trips, car shows, rallies, weekend getaways, a club picnic and an annual banquet.

For more information, visit steeltownvette.com.

Colussy Chevrolet, the All Chevy Show's host and sponsor, also hosts the Steel Town Board of Director's meetings on the first Tuesday of the month.

Colussy, celebrating 100 years in August, has the distinction of being the Nation's oldest Chevrolet dealership since 1918. It also has been in continuous operation by the same family. Albert Colussy started the dealership with his brothers Gilbert and Arthur in 1918 on Baldwin Street, Bridgeville.

In 1972, Albert's son Louis “Skip” took over. He later expanded and moved the business to its current location on Washington Pike, South Fayette Township. In 2000, Skip's sons Tim and Jon became official dealers and recently fourth-generation Matthew, Megan and Daniel Colussy, have been added to the family business.

For more information, visit colussy.com.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me