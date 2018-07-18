Carlynton board member Caleb Richardson resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second time in four months, the Carlynton School Board will be looking to fill a vacant seat.

Board members on July 16 approved the resignation of Caleb Richardson, who will be moving out of the district.

Richardson moved to the district in 2002. Both of his children graduated from Carlynton High School. He said the education and experience his children received inspired him to serve on the board.

“I wanted to get involved and give back to the community,” he said.

Richardson was appointed to the school board in October 2016 and was re-elected in 2017. His term expires in 2021.

Richardson said people don’t realize the amount of time directors spend away from their families in order to help make the district better.

“This is a great group of directors,” Richardson said. “It was a very harmonious experience. Ninety-nine percent of the time we were on the same page.”

Interested residents can look for the open seat to be advertised on the district website around the end of the month.

In April, board member Monica Dugan resigned. Directors appointed David Roussos in May to fill her seat.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.