Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carlynton board member Caleb Richardson resigns

Jim Spezialetti | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

For the second time in four months, the Carlynton School Board will be looking to fill a vacant seat.

Board members on July 16 approved the resignation of Caleb Richardson, who will be moving out of the district.

Richardson moved to the district in 2002. Both of his children graduated from Carlynton High School. He said the education and experience his children received inspired him to serve on the board.

“I wanted to get involved and give back to the community,” he said.

Richardson was appointed to the school board in October 2016 and was re-elected in 2017. His term expires in 2021.

Richardson said people don’t realize the amount of time directors spend away from their families in order to help make the district better.

“This is a great group of directors,” Richardson said. “It was a very harmonious experience. Ninety-nine percent of the time we were on the same page.”

Interested residents can look for the open seat to be advertised on the district website around the end of the month.

In April, board member Monica Dugan resigned. Directors appointed David Roussos in May to fill her seat.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me