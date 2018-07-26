Fresh Thyme opens in Collier, Bakn expands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market opened in Great Southern Shopping Center in Collier. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., the grocery store sells seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, artisan breads, more than 300 bulk items, natural and organic meats, and more, as well as beer and wine. Call 412-319-4101 for more information.

• Paula’s Pawtography, a pet portrait studio, opened at 175 Vanadium Road in Scott. Call 412-257-2464 for an appointment or visit paulaspawtography.com.

• Look Good Feel Good Spa is the new name for Boule de Circ Spa, located at 504 Washington Ave., Bridgeville. It offers massages and various skin care treatments, eyebrow and eyelash care, permanent eyelashes, body wraps and hair extensions. Call 412-875-3075 for an appointment or visit lookandfeelgoodspa.com.

• Bakn of Carnegie has opened a second Bakn restaurant location at 100 Fowler Road in the North Hills. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, it is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

• The Eat’n Park on Washington Pike in Scott has a new express pickup shelf service. A customer can place an order online, pay online with a credit card, then into the restaurant at the chosen pickup time, look for the pickup shelf in the lobby, grab the prepaid order, and go.

• Wendy’s, Great Southern Shopping Center in Collier, has renovated, as has the McDonald’s in South Fayette (by Aldi). The latter now has an ordering kiosk where payments may be made and then the customers’ orders are brought to them at their tables by the servers. Both still have drive-thru windows for ordering.

Other new local business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• LCB Ramp Trainer, 358 Magazine St., Carnegie (assist licensees of the PLCB to be in compliance with the Pennsylvania liquor code and PLCB regulations)

• T&D Cleaning Concepts, 724 Darlington St. Carnegie (cleaning service)

• Chique Cleaners LLC, 512 Spikenard St., Carnegie (janitorial cleaning services)

• Primary Step LLC, 632 Lindsay Road, Carnegie (freelance test engineer)

• Misner Services, 2 Dorothy St., Carnegie (landscaping and painting)

• Tint Hub, 218 Finley Ave., Carnegie (mobile window tinting)

• Singing with You Ltd., 9 Cole­crest Drive, Carnegie (music writing and performance)

• PA Energy Consulting, 139 Greenbrier Drive, Green Tree (energy consulting service)

• 1st United Home Health Care, 1110 Oswin St., Green Tree (home care services)

• Connected Energy, 651 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza, Ste. 300, Green Tree (provide software, hardware and technology solutions to electric utilities)

• Panzas Perfect Acrylic Coverings, 1102 Oriole Drive, Green Tree (restoration)

• Confluence Construction 412 LLC, 319 Marlow St., Green Tree (home construction, remodeling)

• Service Delivered, 126 Sheldon Ave., Green Tree (process server for court filings and service of process)

• Gray Ghost Glass LLC, 105 W. Prospect Ave., Crafton (handmade glass items)

• Helping Hands Notary Services, 227 Foxburg Drive, Crafton (notary services).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net .