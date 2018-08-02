Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Carnegie couple celebrates 38th wedding anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Alice (Gizoni) and Bob Brannan of Carnegie will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary Aug. 2. They are the parents of Billie Jo (Kevin) O’Malley, Jamie (Tim) and Bobby (Jessica). Alice and Bob also have six grandchildren.

• Cheyenne Zawacki and Logan Lacher were united in marriage June 9 at Old St. Luke’s Church in Scott. The couple held their reception at the Fairview Fire Hall in South Fayette. Cheyenne and Logan reside in Tulsa, Okla.

• Donald and Joann Cain celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on July 16. Donald celebrated his 80th birthday July 8. They are the parents of one daughter.

• Erin (Heinrich) and Jake Trombetta will celebrate their fifth anniversary Aug. 3. Erin is the daughter of Donna and Bob Heinrich of Carnegie and Jake is the son of Chris and the late Lou Trombetta of Carnegie. Erin and Jake are the parents of Levi and Mila.

• Blake Paul Bogdon celebrated his fifth birthday Aug. 1. He is the son of Ashley and Brandon Bogdon of Collier and little brother of Ashton and Mila.

• Barbara (Kollar) and Gary Williard of Scott celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary July 28.

• Happy birthday to Denzil Wilson of Rosslyn Heights, who celebrated July 31 with his wife, Jeanine, children and grandchildren.

• Carole (Woods) and Harry Lynch of Carnegie celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary July 24. Carole and Harry are the parents of three children, Candace (Gerry) Lieder, Courtney (Bob) Crawford and Curt (Kelli) Lynch and have seven grandchildren, Gavin and Garrett Lieder, Corinne, Camryn and Charlize Crawford and Cole and Cayleigh Lynch.

• Happy birthday to Timmy Mancini, who celebrated his 29th birthday July 22, and his mother, Linda Mancini, who celebrated her birthday July 31. They both are residents of Collier.

• Heidi (Kastle) and Tom Aiken celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary July 27. They are the parents of Skyler, Shea, Sylas and Syenna.

• Happy 32nd anniversary to Tamara and David Dulick of Crafton, who celebrate Aug. 2. They are the parents of Jake and Eddie.

• Birthdays this week include Lana Lamb, Sonny Williams, Pat Turske, Karen Cupp, Janet Yeates Snak, Mason Marko, Russell Daff, Patricia Sherba, Brady Pfeffer, Lorrie Hatcher and Savannah Vetter.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.

