Carnegie/Bridgeville

Trunk show at Chatham Village to benefit 2 Pittsburgh area animal shelters

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

A portion of proceeds from a locally organized trunk show will be donated to two area animal rescue shelters: Foster Cat Inc. and Animal Advocates. Organized by online retailer My Three Cats and Co., the sale will exclusively feature apparel from the Laurel Burch line and will be held at the Chatham Village Clubhouse on Aug. 8.

“We’re giving a portion of our proceeds this time to smaller, grass-roots organizations,” said My Three Cats owner Carolyn Kozlowski. “We feel that those types of groups do not get the publicity and exposure that the larger shelters do.”

Selling accessories, toys and treats for cats and cat owners, My Three Cats and Co. first opened in 1998 with a physical location in Mt. Lebanon. The business moved online-only several years later when Koz­lowski said she and her husband closed the shop because of high operational costs.

In the years since the move, the site has grown to incorporate a shopping cart and other standard web store features, as well as social media integration. So too, Kozlowski said, has its customer base grown.

“We have a customer in Hong Kong that orders a case of cat treats every three months,” she said.

My Three Cats has exclusively carried Laurel Burch accessories from the beginning. Kozlowski expressed her admiration for the artist for whom the line is named, whose designs often featured depictions of animals.

Kozlowski said My Three Cats is a frequent donor to animal causes and organizations. Kozlowski said she formerly sat on the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society’s advisory board.

“When we had our brick and mortar store, we actually had (cat) adoption Saturdays,” she said.

My Three Cats’ trunk show will take place at the Chatham Village Clubhouse on Aug. 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

