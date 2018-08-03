Treats from My Favorite Sweet Shoppe in Collier featured in Kennywood Park

Have a sweet tooth? Need an interesting gift or party favor or a tantalizing tray of goodies? Look no further than My Favorite Sweet Shoppe, one of several woman-owned businesses located in Collier Town Square, 1597 Washington Pike, Collier Township.

The location was originally The Sweet Shoppe and Nut House, a Phoenix franchise. Current owner Nina Midgley bought the business from its previous owners in October 2013 and changed the store’s name to My Favorite Sweet Shoppe to reflect her new product lines. The store carries gourmet apples, fudge, store-made and specialty chocolates, nostalgia candy, truffles and gelato. Her newest product is chocolate dipped bottles of wine. She also can put together gift baskets, party trays, or custom-designed favors for graduations, birthdays, showers or weddings, and carries a line of No-Whey products. Any of her items can be used as fundraisers and she will work with the community group on their goals.

Private parties can be booked, usually on Sunday afternoons when the store is closed or by special arrangement. In June she held a chocolate bootcamp for children and last month sponsored a wine and chocolate party.

Midgley has her degree in mass communications from St. Mary’s College in Indiana and worked for a global public relations firm in Chicago before returning to the Pittsburgh area to work in marketing. A graduate of Bishop Canevin High School, she continues to give back by being the BCHS Crusettes moderator and was the musical choreographer for the school’s spring production of “Working” this past April.

In 2016 Midgley was named one of WHIRL Magazine’s Top Women Business Owners. Always innovative, she currently is growing her online presence and perhaps may start a subscription box service. She also has signed on with UberEats for delivery.

Many of her products are now being carried in other candy shops such as the Kandy Kaleidoscope at Kennywood Park.

My Favorite Sweet Shoppe is open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Visit myfavoritesweetshoppe.com or call 412-564-5416 for more information.

