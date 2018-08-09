Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

Cubbage Hill couple celebrates 46th anniversary

Cindy Babish-schultz | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Carmie (Giammatteo) and Clyde Woods of Cubbage Hill celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary Aug. 7. They are the parents of four sons, Clyde IV (Meghan), Michael (Samantha), Chad (Natalie) and Chuck. Carmie and Clyde also have nine grandchildren, Hallie, Collin, Will, Dylan, William, Erik, Marina, Gianna and Cianna.

• Happy 13th birthday to Jack Catena of Carnegie, who celebrates Aug. 12. Jack is the son of Susan Banaszak and Patrick Catena.

• JoAnn (Choura) and David McIntosh of Carnegie celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary Aug. 5. They are the parents of two daughters, Heather (Jason) Wawrzeniak and Jamie (Jeff) Bourg. JoAnn and David have four grandchildren, Truman, Harper, Kendal and Guerin.

• Meghan and Neil Nightengale of Collier will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary Aug. 7. They are the parents of Haley and Dylan.

• Cynthia (Wilson) and Chad Dougherty of Cubbage Hill will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary Aug. 9.

• Happy 28th wedding anniversary to Brenda (Taylor) and Steve Temoff of Carnegie, who celebrate Aug. 4. They are the proud parents of one daughter, Tonya.

• Tom and Debbie Giles of Crafton celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary Aug. 4. They are a blended family of six children.

• Happy birthday to JoMarie (Mauti) Tissue of Findlay, who celebrates Aug. 11. She is the wife of David, and they have two daughters, Gabriella and Kristina. JoMarie is the daughter of Anne Marie and the late Robert Mauti of Cubbage Hill.

• Happy 19th wedding anniversary to Alberta (Fiorentini) and Richard Whitaker, who celebrated Aug. 7. They are the parents of Brandon and Bradin.

• Shirley and Frank Torchia of Rosslyn Heights celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary Aug. 8. They are the parents of Christina (Scott), Teresa (Brandon) and Frank. Shirley and Frank also have five grandchildren.

• Joan (Walsh) and Eugene Loniero of Cubbage Hill will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary Aug. 10. They are the parents of 6 children, John (Barbara), Jim (Amanda), Anita (Jim), Lisa, Maria (Brad) and Marc. Joan and Gene also have seven grandchildren.

• Birthdays this week include Blake Bogdon, Gaige Leach, Georgia Bassler, Max Klein, Janie Eger, Jason Adams, Cecil Smith, Ann Shimatski, Kenny Sutton and Barb Chilleo.

• Happy 63rd wedding anniversary to Joann and Chully Uram of Carnegie, who celebrated Aug. 7. They are the parents of Gary, Gregg, Kathy, Grant, Chully and Chris and have 11 grandchildren.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Submit birthday, anniversary and other special announcements to her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com .

