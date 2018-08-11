Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie/Bridgeville

All Saints Polish National Catholic Church in Carnegie celebrates 100 years

Charlotte Smith | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
All Saints Polish National Catholic Church
All Saints Polish National Catholic Church

Updated 7 hours ago

All Saints Polish National Catholic Church, Carnegie, will hold a Mass on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. to celebrate its 100th anniversary, followed by a reception. The parish has been led by Rev. Richard R. Seiler, Jr. for the last 18 years. The public is invited to come that day and help celebrate.

Prime Bishop Francis Hodur, leader of the Polish National Catholic Church, allowed the organization of the parish and the construction of the church on April 14, 1918. Many in the area wanted a church where they could attend services that would be conducted in Polish (although today, all services are in English). Originally named Holy Family Parish, it changed names in 1933. The Polish National Church has more than 25,000 members in America and it is headquartered in Scranton.

Despite Hurricane Ivan doing some major damage to the church facilities in 2004, during the massive cleanup All Saints provided hot meals and a place to rest to any resident and relief workers. Repairs had to be made to the rectory, the auditorium and the undercroft of the church. Additional renovations over the years have included installing new carpeting and a wooden plank floor, repainting, adding new LED lighting, and restoring the church’s stained glass windows.

Today, the 175 members remain active in community outreach by participating in Family Promise of Southwestern Pennsylvania and helping Glenbeigh Bridges to Recovery. Monthly they collect food to help restock St. Andrew Lutheran Church Mother Hubbard Food Cupboard in East Carnegie.

Parishioners also have raised funds for Family Links Christmas Project and the rebuild of Irishtown playground, and they host weekly AA meetings. All Saints sponsors Christian Living Programs for children, youth and adults and participates in St. Cecilia Choir. Every fall they host a Polish Fest, providing Polish cooking and entertainment for the community.

Weekly mass is held at 4:30 p.m. on Sat. and 8:30 a.m. on Sun. For more information, call 412-276-2462. The church is located at 500 5th Street, Carnegie.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net .

